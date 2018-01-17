Music Discovery - NC Symphony Demonstration

4pm. Main Library. Join North Carolina Symphony musician Rachel Niketopoulos in a reading of a children’s book, followed by an interactive demonstration of the instruments of the orchestra! Learn how brass instruments make their sounds and hear examples of classical and popular music composed for single instruments and the full orchestra. After the demonstration, everyone in the audience will have the opportunity to try their favorite instrument in the instrument zoo! This Music Discovery program is sponsored by PNC’s Grow Up Great initiative, promoting literacy and arts education for preschoolers and their families. No registration is required for this free event.