Museum Explorers
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
11am & 2pm, Saturdays. Cape Fear Museum. Ignite your curiosity! Discover history, science and cultures of the Lower Cape Fear through interactive science investigations, hands-on exploration and unique artifacts. Our activities are designed to stimulate curiosity and encourage families to have fun together. Themes vary. Ideal for ages 5 and up. Approximately 45 minutes each time slot. Adult participation is required. Visit www.capefearmuseum.com for more information.
