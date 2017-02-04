Museum Explorers

11am & 2pm, Saturdays. Cape Fear Museum. Ignite your curiosity! Discover history, science and cultures of the Lower Cape Fear through interactive science investigations, hands-on exploration and unique artifacts. Our activities are designed to stimulate curiosity and encourage families to have fun together. Themes vary. Ideal for ages 5 and up. Approximately 45 minutes each time slot. Adult participation is required. Visit www.capefearmuseum.com for more information.