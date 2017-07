Museum After Dark for Adults: Dinos

6:30pm. Cape Fear Museum. Dig deeper into the world of dinosaurs! See real dinosaur fossils up close, explore the prehistoric animals from our region, talk with scientists, dig for local fossils, play T-rex basketball, and MORE! Ages 18+. Sponsored by Cape Fear Museum Associates. Food available for purchase from Vittles Food Truck. Adult beverages available for purchase from Bombers Bev Co. Music by DJ Jurassic.