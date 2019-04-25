Museum After Dark: Wizard School

to Google Calendar - Museum After Dark: Wizard School - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Museum After Dark: Wizard School - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Museum After Dark: Wizard School - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Museum After Dark: Wizard School - 2019-04-25 18:00:00

Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Why should kids have all the fun? Find your wizarding house, uncover magic pictures with your wand and learn to levitate tinsel streamers. Go back to school to study wizarding creatures and potions. Create shimmery lucky concoctions. Capture your shadow and search the night skies for meaning. Wizard dress is highly encouraged. Sponsored by Cape Fear Museum Associates. Food and adult beverages available for purchase. Ages 18+.

Info

Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
to Google Calendar - Museum After Dark: Wizard School - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Museum After Dark: Wizard School - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Museum After Dark: Wizard School - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Museum After Dark: Wizard School - 2019-04-25 18:00:00