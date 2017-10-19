Museum After Dark: Forensics

6:30-9:30pm. Cape Fear Museum. Step into the shoes of crime scene investigators! Examine bloodstains, lift latent prints, and microscopically compare hair, fibers, and other materials. Explore impression and toolmark evidence. Find out how bugs solve crimes. Extract DNA and analyze spent bullets. Food available for purchase from Poor Piggy’s and Vittles food trucks. Adult beverages available for purchase from Bombers Bev Co. Menu and tickets available online at www.capefearmuseum.com/programs. Sponsored by Cape Fear Museum Associates.