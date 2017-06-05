Movie Monday at Northeast
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
2-4pm. Northeast Library. This week's film is Stone of Destiny: Reclaiming the Mythical Relic from IndieFlix. The story of Ian Hamilton, a dedicated nationalist who ignited Scottish national pride in the 1950s with his daring raid on the heart of England to bring the Stone of Scone back to Scotland. Ages 12 and up. Call 798-6371 for details.
