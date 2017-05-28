Movie at the Lake

Dusk. Carolina Beach Lake Park. Features Trolls, an animated adventure comedy. When the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy -- one super happy Troll! -- and the cranky Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. Features the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and Zooey Deschanel. Running time: 1 hour, 32 minutes. Rated PG. Your own food and drinks are permitted, and concessions are available. Film begins at dusk, and is subject to change.