Movie at the Lake
Carolina Beach Lake Park Atlanta Ave, Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
Dusk. Carolina Beach Lake Park. Features Trolls, an animated adventure comedy. When the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy -- one super happy Troll! -- and the cranky Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. Features the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and Zooey Deschanel. Running time: 1 hour, 32 minutes. Rated PG. Your own food and drinks are permitted, and concessions are available. Film begins at dusk, and is subject to change.
