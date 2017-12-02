All Motors Holiday Truck Tour

All Motors Automotive 3306 Kitty Hawk Rd, Ste 110, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

All Motors Holiday Truck Tour to Benefit Toys For Tots! Admission: New Unwrapped Toy or Cash Donation to Toys For Tots. See Fire Trucks, Tow Trucks, Garbage and Bucket Trucks and much more. . .Enjoy FREE Krispy Kreme Donuts and Hot Dogs. Bring your family, friends and co-workers and help to assure that no child is left behind this Christmas. Event will be held at All Motors Automotive, 3306 Kitty Hawk Rd, Wilmington from 8 am - 12 noon. Toy drop boxes will be available at All Motors from 11/2 - 12/15. Please be generous.

All Motors Automotive 3306 Kitty Hawk Rd, Ste 110, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
