All Motors Holiday Truck Tour to Benefit Toys For Tots! Admission: New Unwrapped Toy or Cash Donation to Toys For Tots. See Fire Trucks, Tow Trucks, Garbage and Bucket Trucks and much more. . .Enjoy FREE Krispy Kreme Donuts and Hot Dogs. Bring your family, friends and co-workers and help to assure that no child is left behind this Christmas. Event will be held at All Motors Automotive, 3306 Kitty Hawk Rd, Wilmington from 8 am - 12 noon. Toy drop boxes will be available at All Motors from 11/2 - 12/15. Please be generous.
