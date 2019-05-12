Don't let the celebration end after brunch is over, instead take Mom on a 1.5-hour Dessert Cruise!

Treat mom to a relaxing afternoon cruising the Cape Fear River on this hour and a half excursion! Our Mother’s Day Dessert Cruise offers two departure times on the holiday, making it easy to add this fun, family-friendly activity to your itinerary. Give mom some R&R while we cruise the river and enjoy the beautiful views and light afternoon breeze. Save room for dessert as you peruse the assorted dessert options and pair it with a frozen drink or craft cocktail from the full bar.

We can’t wait to welcome you and the woman of honor aboard The Wilmington on Mother’s Day for a special day out on the water.

Adult: $29, Children: $14.50