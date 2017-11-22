7pm. Kenan Auditorium. Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker comes to Kenan Auditorium in Wilmington, NC. The performance features nearly 40 ballerinas and danseurs including award-winning Principal Dancers, lavish costumes in the style of the Victorian era, many backdrops created by La La Land set designer Carl Sprague, and its Russian focus including life-sized Matryoshka Dolls, Russian folk legends Ded Moroz (Father Christmas) and Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) and Troika Sleigh.