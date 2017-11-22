Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker
Kenan Auditorium 601 S College Rd, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
7pm. Kenan Auditorium. Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker comes to Kenan Auditorium in Wilmington, NC. The performance features nearly 40 ballerinas and danseurs including award-winning Principal Dancers, lavish costumes in the style of the Victorian era, many backdrops created by La La Land set designer Carl Sprague, and its Russian focus including life-sized Matryoshka Dolls, Russian folk legends Ded Moroz (Father Christmas) and Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) and Troika Sleigh.
Info
Kenan Auditorium 601 S College Rd, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance