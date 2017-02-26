Monty's Home 10th Annual Pet Expo & Silent Auction
Coastline Convention Center 501 Nutt St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
11am. Coastline Convention Center. Features more than 70 pet related vendors showcasing a massive variety of pet goods and services, a silent auction, and a Kid's Korner filled with games, prizes and interactive education about pet care (special music performance by the Broccoli Brothers). Kids under 12 admitted free. Proceeds benefit Monty's Home dog rescue and prison training program. $5. Sorry, no pets allowed.
Info
Coastline Convention Center 501 Nutt St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map