Mock the Movie
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
Come watch bad movies and make fun of them. This is your chance to make jokes on the fly and talk during a movie. This program is for youth aged thirTEEN (13)- eighTEEN (18) and snacks will be provided. Registration is not required but preferred so we know the right amount of snacks to have available.
Info
