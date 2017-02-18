Mighty, Mighty Construction Site - Storytime

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

11am. Barnes & Noble. All of our favorite trucks are back on the construction site - this time with a focus on team-building, friendship and working together! Will they get the big job done? Come and find out at Storytime featuring “Mighty, Mighty Construction Site.” Coloring and activities to follow. Call 509-1880 for details.

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

Kids & Family, Talks & Readings

