Middle School Anime Club

All anime and manga enthusiasts in 6th to 8th grade are welcome to join this free club. Enjoy popcorn/snacks, streaming anime (no commercials!) and crafts (optional) at every meeting. You are also welcome to bring ANY art/manga/fanart/fanfic you've been working on outside of the club to present and/or work on at the library. BRING A FRIEND! No registration required; 6th, 7th and 8th graders only, please.