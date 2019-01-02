Middle School Anime Club
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
All anime and manga enthusiasts in 6th to 8th grade are welcome to join this free club. Enjoy popcorn/snacks, streaming anime (no commercials!) and crafts (optional) at every meeting. You are also welcome to bring ANY art/manga/fanart/fanfic you've been working on outside of the club to present and/or work on at the library. BRING A FRIEND! No registration required; 6th, 7th and 8th graders only, please.
Info
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family