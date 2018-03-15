Messy Hands Toddler Art
NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
10am. Main Library. Toddlers and their adults will be introduced to a variety of hands-on art experiences. The focus of this program will be on child driven art exploration. Come join us for a half hour of messy fun & make sure to wear play clothes. This program is designed for children between the ages of 2-4. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration at www.nhclibrary.org is required.
Kids & Family