Messy Hands Toddler Art
NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
10am. Main Library. It's the Process, Not the Product. Toddlers and their adults will be introduced to a variety of hands-on art experiences. The focus of this program will be on child driven art exploration. Come join us for a half hour of messy fun & make sure to wear play clothes. This program is designed for children between the ages of 2-4. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at www.nhclibrary.org.
NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
