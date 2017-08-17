Messy Hands Toddler Art

10am. Main Library. It's the Process, Not the Product. Toddlers and their adults will be introduced to a variety of hands on art experiences. The focus of this program will be on child driven art exploration. Come join us for a half hour of messy fun & make sure to wear play clothes. This program is designed for children between the ages of 2-4. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at www.nhclibrary.org.