May the 4th Be With You: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Force is strong with this one!

Join us in the park to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi under the night sky. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, a picnic, and your family, but please no pets or alcohol. Concessions will be available for purchase.

This blockbuster screening will include special events. Please check back for updates!

Screening will begin at Sunset - approximately 8pm. Special events will begin earlier, TBA.