Masterclass with ACRONYM early music ensemble - "WHAT MAKES IT BAROQUE?"

Hailed as “groundbreaking” and “gutsy”, ACRONYM is more like a contemporary music group than an early music string band (yes, they call themselves a “band”). Their sound is luxurious; their interpretations unabashedly expressive and warm. These modern troubadours perform the wild instrumental music of the seventeenth century, bringing to light delightfully lesser known composers of the early Baroque alongside fresh interpretations of Vivaldi and Telemann. Their “Baroque with a Twist” selections are loaded with rhythmic and harmonic surprises and heartbreaking tunes. Prior to their evening performance, they are hosting a FREE masterclass for musicians of all ages at WHQR Gallery. If you would like to participate or attend as an observer, please visit our website and fill out a reservation form. Reservation required due to limited space. We look forward to seeing you there!