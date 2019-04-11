Master Gardener Volunteer Association Plant Sale

New Hanover County Arboretum 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

The annual Extension Master Gardener Association plant sale, which takes place during the prime Wilmington planting season, will be held (April, 11-14, 2019). Here, plant shoppers can purchase a number of in house and locally grown herbs, vegetables, annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees and native plants, as well as handmade wooden accessories, as they chat with master gardener volunteers for advice on planting and long-term care. Open to the public, with seven acres and over 10,000 plants available to purchase, this annual plant sale has become a must-see for local and regional gardeners everywhere.

Hours are Thursday-Saturday 9-5

Sunday, 12-5

New Hanover County Arboretum

6206 Oleander Drive

Wilmington, NC 28403

Info

New Hanover County Arboretum 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Outdoor
910-798-7660
