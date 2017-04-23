Master Gardener Plant Sale

The annual Master Gardener Association plant sale which takes place during April, the prime planting season in Wilmington, will feature a large selection of plants, many being native to the area. Plant shoppers can purchase a number of locally grown herbs, vegetables, flowers (including annuals and perennials), shrubs, trees, and even rose bushes. Some of the highlights of the event are a seed swap, native plant information booth, a tool sharpener on site and our resident Carpenters creations will be available for purchase such as birdhouses, potting benches and tool holders. Master Gardeners will also be on hand to offer advice on planting and long-term care. Open to the public, with several acres of plants available to purchase, this annual plant sale has become a must-see for local and regional gardeners everywhere.