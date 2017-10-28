Mary McScary and the Creepy Pair of Underwear - Storytime

11am. Barnes & Noble. Join us for a special Halloween Storytime! First, in “Mary McScary,” bestselling authors R.L. Stine and Marc Brown join forces again in a funny story featuring a fearless anti-heroine that will have kids and their parents cheering. Then, in “Creepy Pair of Underwear!,” Aaron Reynolds and Peter Brown team up for a hilarious and creepy story of a brave rabbit and a very weird pair of underwear.