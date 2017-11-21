Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Wilson Center at CFCC 703 N. 3rd St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina
7:30pm. Wilson Center. Cape Fear Stage presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis at the Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington, NC. The Grammy-winning Davis has created a show that features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.
Info
Wilson Center at CFCC 703 N. 3rd St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family