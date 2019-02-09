Maker Mania Family Day

Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Bring your imagination for a fun afternoon filled with invention and innovation! Craft and create with recycled materials, artistic circuitry, building challenges, learn to code with SCRATCH©, design and drop a Mars Rover, construct with clay, design a crown, make jewelry to take home and more! An afternoon snack will be provided during the event. Fun for kids of all ages and adult participation is required.

Info
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
