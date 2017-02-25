Make a Blanket Day 2017

NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

10am-3pm. Northeast Library. Calling all quilters, knitters, crocheters, or fleece-crafters! Join together with other local "blanketeers" to make hand-made blankets for local children in need. You can bring your sewing machine, an afghan in progress, or whatever you need to work on a blanket or two. Can't sew or knit? you can still help with no-sew fleece blankets or by tying & labeling finished blankets. Drop in for an hour or the whole day. All blankets and donated materials will got to the New Hanover/Brunswick/Pender chapter of Project Linus.

