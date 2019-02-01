Live-Action Fortnite

Unfortunately, you can't parachute out of a Battle Bus IRL, but you can sneak, build, and do the Floss as much as you like at our live action version of Fortnite: Battle Royale. Deputy Randy Johnson will give a brief presentation on gun safety before the event. This is an after-hours event and requires all teens who participate to have a signed waiver on file. This waiver will be emailed to you when you register. This event is for teens only. Register at http://libcal.nhcgov.com