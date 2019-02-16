My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party
Latimer House 126 S 3rd Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Spend a special day with the little one you love most at the Latimer House. Tell them to grab their Teddy for a tea party! An afternoon of tasty treats and fun awaits!
Tickets include sandwiches, sweets, tea, a craft and chance to dress up for a picture to keep.
$25 RSVP to (910) 762-0492- Please note any food allergies
* Toy guests are welcome at no charge
