My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party

to Google Calendar - My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party - 2019-02-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party - 2019-02-16 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party - 2019-02-16 15:00:00 iCalendar - My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party - 2019-02-16 15:00:00

Latimer House 126 S 3rd Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Spend a special day with the little one you love most at the Latimer House. Tell them to grab their Teddy for a tea party! An afternoon of tasty treats and fun awaits!

Tickets include sandwiches, sweets, tea, a craft and chance to dress up for a picture to keep.

$25 RSVP to (910) 762-0492- Please note any food allergies

* Toy guests are welcome at no charge

Info
Latimer House 126 S 3rd Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Parties & Clubs
910-762-0492
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party - 2019-02-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party - 2019-02-16 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party - 2019-02-16 15:00:00 iCalendar - My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party - 2019-02-16 15:00:00