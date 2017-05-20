Little Ree Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. New York Times bestselling author, Food Network star, The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, brings us the first book in a brand-new picture book series with stories inspired by life on the ranch entitled “Little Ree!” Activities to follow. Call 509-1880 for details.
Info
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings