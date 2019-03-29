Little Explorers - Weather Wonders

to Google Calendar - Little Explorers - Weather Wonders - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Little Explorers - Weather Wonders - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Little Explorers - Weather Wonders - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Little Explorers - Weather Wonders - 2019-03-29 10:00:00

Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Explore the world around us with hands-on activities, experiments and fun in Museum Park! Enjoy interactive story time, exploration stations and play related to a weekly theme. In event of inclement weather, program moved inside. Perfect for children ages 3 to 6 and their adult helpers. Adult participation is required.

Info

Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Little Explorers - Weather Wonders - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Little Explorers - Weather Wonders - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Little Explorers - Weather Wonders - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Little Explorers - Weather Wonders - 2019-03-29 10:00:00