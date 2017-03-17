Little Explorers: Build It
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
10am, Fridays. Cape Fear Museum. Explore the world around us with hands-on activities, experiments and fun in Museum Park! Enjoy interactive story time, exploration stations and play related to a weekly theme. In event of inclement weather, program moved inside. Perfect for children ages 3 to 6 and their adult helpers. Adult participation is required. Little Explorers is sponsored by the PNC Foundation. Visit www.capefearmuseum.com for more information.
Info
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map