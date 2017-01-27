Little Explorers: Apples to Apples

10am, Fridays. Cape Fear Museum. Explore the world around us with hands-on activities, experiments and fun in Museum Park! Enjoy interactive story time, exploration stations and play related to a weekly theme. In event of inclement weather, program moved inside. Perfect for children ages 3 to 6 and their adult helpers. Adult participation is required. Little Explorers is sponsored by the PNC Foundation. Visit www.capefearmuseum.com for more information.