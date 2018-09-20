Little Explorers Ages 2-5 Grow As We Go

LITTLE EXPLORERS AGE 2-5

Cost: $3 / participant

Time: 10:00 am- 11:00 am

Location: Event Center (Halyburton Park)

Deadline to register: Day before program

Bring your "Little Explorers" out to the park and discover nature through stories, songs, hands-on activities, hikes and crafts, Your children will delight in the many nature themes we explore each month. Please dress for the weather(including closed-toe shoes) to be ready for outdoor fun!

Preregistration is required. Children must be accompanied by adults. Adults attend free.