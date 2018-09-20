Little Explorers Ages 2-5 Grow As We Go
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
LITTLE EXPLORERS AGE 2-5
Cost: $3 / participant
Time: 10:00 am- 11:00 am
Location: Event Center (Halyburton Park)
Deadline to register: Day before program
Bring your "Little Explorers" out to the park and discover nature through stories, songs, hands-on activities, hikes and crafts, Your children will delight in the many nature themes we explore each month. Please dress for the weather(including closed-toe shoes) to be ready for outdoor fun!
Preregistration is required. Children must be accompanied by adults. Adults attend free.
Info
Education & Learning, Outdoor