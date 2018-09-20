Little Explorers Ages 2-5 Grow As We Go

Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

LITTLE EXPLORERS AGE 2-5

Cost: $3 / participant

Time: 10:00 am- 11:00 am

Location: Event Center (Halyburton Park)

Deadline to register: Day before program

Bring your "Little Explorers" out to the park and discover nature through stories, songs, hands-on activities, hikes and crafts, Your children will delight in the many nature themes we explore each month. Please dress for the weather(including closed-toe shoes) to be ready for outdoor fun!

Preregistration is required. Children must be accompanied by adults. Adults attend free.

Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
