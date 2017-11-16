Let's Rock
NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
3:30pm. Main Library. Design a rock with an encouraging message to hide somewhere in Story Park. We'll supply all the materials. You provide the creativity and the message. Make 2! One to hide and one to keep or give to someone special. This event is for children and their families.
Registration required. If your plans change, please cancel so someone else can participate.
Kids & Family