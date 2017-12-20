LEGO We-Do Robots
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market Street , City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
2-5pm. Cape Fear Museum. Families of young engineers and scientists will work together and bring LEGO to life. Use kid friendly programming tools to build and program your first robot. Space is limited. Appropriate for ages 5-7 and an adult helper. $10 per group for members, $23 per group for nonmembers (up to 4 people per robot). Pre-registration is required, call 798-4362.
