LEGO Mindstorm Robots

2-5pm. Cape Fear Museum. Get creative with a LEGO MINDSTORM® robot. Work with Museum educators to build and program a simple robot or use your imagination to create a more complex one. Appropriate for ages 8+ with an adult helper. Space is limited. Appropriate for ages 5-7 and an adult helper. $10 per group for members, $23 per group for nonmembers (up to 4 people per robot). Pre-registration is required, call 798-4362.