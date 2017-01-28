LEGO Batman Build Event

1pm. Barnes & Noble, Mayfaire. In January and continuing February 25th and March 11th, celebrate the release of The LEGO® Batman Movie. At each event, kids can collect two limited edition trading cards (while supplies last) featuring characters from the movie. The cards collected at all three events will unveil a special scene. Enjoy giveaways, make and play themed moments with LEGO® bricks and blocks plus much more. Call 509-1880 for details.