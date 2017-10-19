Lecture Series with Dr. Chris Fonvielle

October 19th, 6:30PM-8:00PM at the Bellamy Mansion: The first part of the series is an entertaining and educational lecture by Dr. Fonvielle in the formal parlors of the Bellamy Mansion followed by light refreshments and a book signing.

October 22nd, 8:45AM – 12:00PM with Wilmington Water Tours: The second part of the series takes guests on the boat ride down the Cape Fear River with Dr. Fonvielle, includes a reception stop at the Hawkes Water Landing, and also includes a chartered bus ride.

Tickets (good for both events--no single event tickets available) are $75 for an individual and $140 for a couple. Event capacity is 70. Tickets can only be purchased through the Bellamy Mansion by calling Leslie at 251-3700 ext. 303.