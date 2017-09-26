Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY
Burney Center UNCW 601 S. College Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
7pm. UNCW Burney Center. The Leadership Lecture Series features Brandon Stanton, author of Humans of New York, a collection of photographs and stories capturing the spirit of a city which spent 45 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, and Humans of New York: Stories, released in 2015. Visit www.uncw.edu for ticket information.
Info
Burney Center UNCW 601 S. College Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings