Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY

Google Calendar - Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY - 2017-09-26 19:00:00

Burney Center UNCW 601 S. College Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

7pm. UNCW Burney Center. The Leadership Lecture Series features Brandon Stanton, author of Humans of New York, a collection of photographs and stories capturing the spirit of a city which spent 45 weeks on the New York Times  bestseller list, and Humans of New York: Stories, released in 2015. Visit www.uncw.edu for ticket information.

Info
Burney Center UNCW 601 S. College Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Leadership Lecture Series: Brandon Stanton - Humans of NY - 2017-09-26 19:00:00