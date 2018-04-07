10am. Greenfield Lake. Cape Fear River Watch presents LakeFest, the annual celebration of the history, plants, animals, and water quality of Greenfield Lake in Wilmington, NC. The event features alligators, turtles, and snakes; leaf printing; fish identification; casting clinics; face painting; boat displays; arts & crafts; paddle boat races; canoe and kayak rentals (afternoon); and eco tours (11:30am and 12:30pm). Visit www.capefearriverwatch.org for more info.