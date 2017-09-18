Lady Macbeth
Thalian Hall Center For the Performing Arts 310 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina
7pm. Thalian Hall. Free performance. WHQR Radio and Cinematique present a screening of Lady MacBeth. The film, set in 19th century England, follows a young woman in a planned marriage to a middle-aged man. Soon she enters into a passionate affair with a worker on her estate. Running time: 1 hour, 29 minutes. Rated R.
