Kids Triathlon
Wilmington Family YMCA 2710 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
A race open to children ages 5 to 13. Race distances are determined by age. The swimming portion takes place in the Y's pool with the bike and run course in the Forest Hills neighborhood. All participants receive a finishers medal and T-shirt with trophies awarded to the top three male and female in each age division. Proceeds benefit youth programs of the Wilmington Family YMCA to provide scholarships.
Info
