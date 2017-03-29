Kids Sign Language Class

Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

12-1pm. USO Community Arts Center. Come learn American Sign Language through games and activities! We'll learn signs for foods, daily routines, and much more. Great for ages 3 to 10. $30 for 4 weeks. Call or text Michaela at 603-581-6053 to sign up.

Info

Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map

Education & Learning, Kids & Family

