Kids Sign Language Class
Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
12-1pm. USO Community Arts Center. Come learn American Sign Language through games and activities! We'll learn signs for foods, daily routines, and much more. Great for ages 3 to 10. $30 for 4 weeks. Call or text Michaela at 603-581-6053 to sign up.
Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
