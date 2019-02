Drop the kids off at Maides Park for Kids Night Out. Refreshments will be served. Activities include sports, arts and crafts and more .

Dates: Third Friday of Month

Ages: 6-11

Cost: Free

Pre-registration required

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Maides Park, 1101 Manly Avenue, Wilmington 910.341.7867

Register online www.wilmingtonrecreation.com