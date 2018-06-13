Kids Club: Trolleys!
Wrightsville Beach Museum of History 303 West Salisbury Street, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina 28480
Join us every Wednesday through August 22nd at 10:30am for an educational kids program with a different theme each week.
On Wednesday June 13th come to the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History to learn about trolleys!
Kids will learn about the trolley that used to run from Wilmington to Wrightsville Beach, explore a historic trolley, and construct their own paper trolley.
