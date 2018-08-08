Kids Club: Shells

× Expand Wrightsville Beach Museum of History Kids Club flier

Join us August 8th for a Kid Club program on shells! Kids will learn how to identify different shells as well as make seashell photo frames.

Kids Club is a series of FREE kids’ events every Wednesday from June to August. They are educational events with a different theme each week, all held at the museum at 10:30am. See our page for more information: http://wbmuseumofhistory.com/play-learn-at-the-museum/kids-club/