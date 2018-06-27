Kids Club: Make Icing

× Expand Wrightsville Beach Museum of History Flier for Kids Club Events

On Wednesday June 27th the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History will be making icing using kitchen equipment from the 1920s and 1990s as part of our event series Kids Club! Kids will then use the icing to decorate patriotic cookies as an early 4th of July celebration!

Kids Club is a series of FREE kid's events every Wednesday from June to August. They are educational events with a different theme each week, all held at the museum at 10:30am. See our page for more information: http://wbmuseumofhistory.com/play-learn-at-the-museum/kids-club/.