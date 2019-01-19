Kids @ CAM - Printmaking with Brooks Koff

Cameron Art Museum 3210 S. 17th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

Guest artist Brooks Koff will lead a fun printmaking project inspired by our Japanese landscape print exhibition, 'Along the Eastern Sea Road: Hiroshige’s Fifty-three Stations of the Tōkaidō'. Make unique and colorful note cards using gelli squares.

The CAM Cafe will be open and serving up delicious food from 11am to 2pm! Make art, explore our exhibitions and stay for lunch!

Kids @ CAM is fun for all ages!

Suggested donation $5 per child

Parental supervision required at all times

No pre-registration necessary

Cameron Art Museum 3210 S. 17th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
